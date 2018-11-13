Student makes false claim of a weapon on a school bus

Tuesday morning before school started, a student who does not attend Hampton Cove Elementary School, called 911 claiming that a weapon was on a school bus. Huntsville City Schools and Huntsville Police say the call was a hoax.

An investigation into the false claim is underway, and school officials say they, "seek full punishment for any students involved." They say all students are safe and the day is continuing as normal.

According to the Huntsville City Schools 2018-2019 Behavioral Learning Guide, elementary students can be suspended, but it doesn't include expulsion. Huntsville Police say the caller is believed to be very young and that only an administrative action could possibly be done by the school. Criminal charges aren't expected.

"I urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant. Please feel free to contact me should you have any questions or comments." said Christina Spivey, the principal of Hampton Cove Elementary.

Spivey sent out an email to Hampton Cove Elementary students' parents Tuesday morning addressing the call.