Student in police custody after alleged threat made to Grissom High School

Grissom High School says a student is in police custody after administration received information on Monday about a verbal threat directed at the school.

The principal of Grissom High School sent this email to parents Monday afternoon:

Dear Parents & Guardians,

I wanted to take a moment to share with you about an issue that we were made aware of today at Grissom High so you could have accurate information and dispel any possible rumors.

Our administration received information today about a verbal threat directed at our school. Our protocols require that we treat all threats as if they are serious, using all resources, including our HCS Security Department and law enforcement to investigate. We have identified the person responsible for making the alleged threat, and the student is now in police custody.

We wanted to make you aware of the situation to keep you informed. Please take a moment and remind your child that making any threat on a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. The district will impose the strongest penalty possible on any individual responsible and that person may also face criminal charges as well. Ensuring the safety of your children is one of our most important jobs.

If you or your child has any information, please share that with me or my school staff, or use our “Anonymous Alerts” feature on our school website. I appreciate everyone’s continued support of a safe learning environment by remembering if you “SEE Something, SAY Something.”

Jeanne Baird Greer

Principal

Grissom High School