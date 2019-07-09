Alabama A&M student found dead in residence hall

Huntsville Police and the Alabama A&M University Police Department are investigating the death of a student.
According to police, a student was found dead in a residence hall on Monday evening.
Law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play. The joint investigation is ongoing.
