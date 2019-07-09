Clear
Alabama A&M student found dead in residence hall

Alabama A&M Student found dead in residence hall. Huntsville Police are helping with the investigation.

Huntsville Police and the Alabama A&M University Police Department are investigating the death of a student.

According to police, a student was found dead in a residence hall on Monday evening.

Law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play. The joint investigation is ongoing.

