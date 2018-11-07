Clear

Decatur student flown to hospital after falling from banister

A seventh-grade Cedar Ridge Middle School student fell from a second floor banister Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 11:48 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent, Dwight Satterfield, a seventh-grade Cedar Ridge Middle School student fell from a second floor banister around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was brought to a church across the street where he was then flown to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham. Satterfield said the student's family was with him when he was transported, and he's told the student is getting x-rays taken. The student was alert and his vital signs were good before he was taken to the hospital.

Satterfield said their initial investigation shows that this was an accident.

