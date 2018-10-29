Student dies after shooting at North Carolina high school, police say

(CNN) -- The student shot at a North Carolina high school Monday morning has died, police say.
The shooting occurred in a Butler High School hallway and stemmed from a fight between the victim and the suspect, said Stason Tyrrell, Patrol Commander for the Matthews Police Department.
The suspected shooter, also a student, is in custody, Tyrrell said.
No one else was injured.
Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.
