Student dies after shooting at North Carolina high school, police say

(CNN) -- The student shot at a North Carolina high school Monday morning has died, police say.

The shooting occurred in a Butler High School hallway and stemmed from a fight between the victim and the suspect, said Stason Tyrrell, Patrol Commander for the Matthews Police Department.

The suspected shooter, also a student, is in custody, Tyrrell said.

No one else was injured.

Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.