Student brought empty shell casings to Blossomwood Elementary

According to Keith Ward, the Director of Communications with Huntsville City Schools, a Blossomwood Elementary student found empty shell casings on their way to school Thursday morning.

The casings were not found on school property. The student brought them to school and showed them to other students.

In September 2018, a Blossomwood Elementary student brought a gun to school that accidentally discharged and shot another student in the hand. Read more about this incident HERE.

Below is the statement from the school's principal, Jamie Burton, that was sent to parents Thursday:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I wanted to take a moment to make you aware of an issue that occurred on our campus today to keep you informed and make sure you have accurate information.

This morning, on the way to school, one of our students found three empty bullet shell casings. After bringing them to school and showing them to another student, other students alerted our staff and HCS security took immediate steps to investigate per our safety protocols. No other prohibited items were found on the student. We take this issue seriously and will fully enforce discipline in this matter as outlined by the district. I would also like to thank our students for following our “See Something, Say Something” guidelines.

Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children.

Sincerely,

Jamie Burton

Principal