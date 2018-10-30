Student arrested for threat against Muscle Shoals High School

The Muscle Shoals Police Department posted a letter on Facebook announcing the arrest of a "juvenile student" for a recent threat made against Muscle Shoals High School. According to police, the juvenile was taken into custody on charges related to "making a terroristic threat."
Chief of Police Clint Rock wrote how his department began working with administration in the school district after the note was discovered in the school which threatened a shooting on Halloween. The name of the juvenile isn't being released because he or she is underage.
