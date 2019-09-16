Clear
Student arrested for making threats at Douglas Schools

The student is being held by juvenile authorities.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 16-year-old male student in an investigation into a threat shared on social media against Douglas Schools.

The sheriff's office says over the last few days, the department, along with the Douglas police, has investigated reports of student threats being made at Douglas Schools.

On Monday, sheriff’s investigators and deputies arrested the Douglas High School student, who is charged with making a terrorist threat involving the school. This is a Class C felony, and the student is being held by juvenile authorities.

The sheriff's office says during the course of the investigation, officials did not believe the students or faculty were under immediate threat or danger. However, Marshall County sheriff's deputies did have a strong presence at the school on Monday. 

