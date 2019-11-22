The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody for making a threat against Elkmont High School on social media.
Deputies arrested the 15-year-old male student for making a terrorist threat. The department says the arrest was made about one hour after the threat was posted.
Related Content
- Student arrested for making terrorist threat to Elkmont High School
- Pisgah student arrested for making a terrorist threat
- Fake money passed at Elkmont High School
- Student arrested for making threats at Douglas Schools
- Additional school counselors at Elkmont High School after murders
- Huntsville man arrested for making terroristic threats on the lives of police officers
- Student arrested after making threat at Section High School, officials say
- Elkmont shooting not mentioned as school officials make annual address
- UPDATE: Elkmont student arrested for comment about a gun
- Cherokee student arrested for school threat
Scroll for more content...