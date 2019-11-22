Clear

Student arrested for making terrorist threat to Elkmont High School

Credit: @LimestoneCoSO on Twitter

A 15-year-old student was arrested for making a terrorist threat.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 2:48 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody for making a threat against Elkmont High School on social media.

Deputies arrested the 15-year-old male student for making a terrorist threat. The department says the arrest was made about one hour after the threat was posted.

