Stuck in a stretch of sweltering heat

Data sources still indicate we'll see even hotter temperatures Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be at least as hot as today. Lows dip to the low to mid 70s overnight and afternoon highs will be scorching - in the upper 90s with heat index values potentially upwards of 110°.

Rain and storm chances increase Saturday into Sunday with an approaching front. You'll notice a big drop in temperatures to end the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday, dropping to the upper 80s Sunday. Some storms Sunday look like they could be on the stronger side, packing gusty wind. Once we get into next week, the heat stays at bay and rain chances taper once the weekend cold front pushes farther south.