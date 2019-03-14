Clear
Man taken to hospital after house fire at Cross Key Road in Athens

Courtesy of a viewer

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Crews responded to a house fire at Cross Key Road in Athens Thursday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a man was in the back bedroom of the building when the fire started in the kitchen. The man's family members say he was asleep when a smoke alarm alerted him of the fire. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews will be investigating to determine if lightning caused the fire.

