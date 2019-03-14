Man taken to hospital after house fire at Cross Key Road in Athens

Crews responded to a house fire at Cross Key Road in Athens Thursday afternoon.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a man was in the back bedroom of the building when the fire started in the kitchen. The man's family members say he was asleep when a smoke alarm alerted him of the fire. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews will be investigating to determine if lightning caused the fire.
