Clear

Structure fire in Pisgah

Structure fire reported in Pisgah on Metcalf Street.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 6:33 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

A structure caught fire in Pisgah in Jackson County early this morning. According to the Jackson County Dispatch, it is located on Metcalf Street.

We are working to learn more information about this fire. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events