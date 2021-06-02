Clear

Stronger storms possible Wednesday afternoon

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to develop by mid-afternoon in North Alabama Wednesday. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible for areas near and west of I-65.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A cold front is approaching North Alabama Wednesday and is expected to stall overhead through Thursday. This will keep rain chances in play through tomorrow evening, until the cold front finally passes east into Georgia.

The chance for strong storms is possible later this afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the I-65 corridor and west in a Marginal Risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is a 1/5 threat level but if a stronger storm does develop, they'll be capable of producing gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

The front will still be close enough to the Sand Mountain area Thursday afternoon for another Marginal Risk issued for Marshall, Jackson & Dekalb Counties.

Once the cold front passes Thursday, storms become more isolated but it doesn't look like we'll be entirely dry. The front is expected to stall just to our south, which would keep at least isolated storms in the area for the next several days.

