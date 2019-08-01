Clear

Strong winds left damage after Thursday's storms

Tree down on Chadwell Road in Huntsville

Strong winds damaged trees in many parts of north Alabama after Thursdays storms.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 8:57 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 News team

Strong winds damaged trees in many parts of north Alabama after Thursdays storms. WAAY 31 viewers sent in several pictures of the damage left behind. If you have pictures of strom damage in your community, and can take a picture of it safely send it to share@waaytv.com You can also go to waaytv.com, click on weather and then share your photo.

