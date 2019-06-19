Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

We had quiet start Wednesday morning but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will begin to form closer to noon today. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe producing damaging straight line winds.

A second round of thunderstorms may arrive overnight and into the early morning hours Thursday. This second round of thunderstorms if it does develop, brings the threat of more severe thunderstorms. Be sure to download the WAAY 31 Weather App so you will be alerted to any warnings in the overnight hours.

We'll see less thunderstorm activity Thursday and Friday afternoon but storms remain possible. High pressure building into the Tennessee Valley through this weekend will also bring widespread afternoon highs in the 90s. Some hot spot may reach the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.