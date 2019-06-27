Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

A thunderstorm complex developed in the overnight in southeastern Missouri. This thunderstorm complex will graze the western parts of the Tennessee Valley Thursday but will be close enough to trigger thunderstorms throughout the entire Valley.
By far the biggest concern today will be damaging winds with any strong to severe storms. Small hail, heavy rain and lightning are also a concern. Most thunderstorm activity should begin to die down after sunset from the loss of afternoon heat.
Drier air from the northeast Friday will keep thunderstorm chances lower but not zero. Any afternoon the next 7 days could see pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
