Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the early afternoon in the Tennessee Valley Saturday.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by the mid afternoon and will work east through the evening. The primary concern with these thunderstorms will be damaging straight line winds. Thunderstorms will also produce periods of heavy rain. Localized flooding and ponding on roadways is expected.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. Periods of heavy rain isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible into Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday evening drier air will race in from out of the northwest and end the threat of rain and thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley. Expect dry weather for most of next workweek.