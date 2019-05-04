Clear

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

After Saturday morning's rain a second round of showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Widespread rain with some embedded rumbles of thunder moved through the Tennessee Valley Saturday morning.  This will continue to exit east, northeast through the late morning hours.

If enough clearing occurs we may destabilize the atmosphere enough for some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.  Instability will be on the lower side due to this morning's rain and cloud cover.  Shear is also on the weaker side for Northern Alabama Saturday.  The severe threat will be centered closer to Central Alabama through Saturday night but isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Tennessee Valley.  The primary concern with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds.

Expect rapid clearing overnight and into Sunday morning.  Some sunshine will break out Sunday afternoon with drier weather lasting into Monday.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday and into Wednesday.

