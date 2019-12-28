It has been a mild Saturday across north Alabama with a few spotty showers. The shower activity will be on the increase later tonight ahead of a cold front that is set to arrive in north Alabama Sunday. As this cold front moves through, we will see a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. Some of those storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening. All of north Alabama remains under an isolated risk for severe storms Sunday.

We will have multiple rounds of rain throughout the day. The first round will be a pocket of showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder Sunday morning. This activity will not be severe, but take the umbrella with you if you plan on being out early Sunday. We will have a brief break from this first round of morning rain before the main show arrives along the cold front later in the afternoon. It is with the line of storms along that front that will be our primary focus for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday. Here is our latest timing on when you can expect these storms where you are.

Shoals: 5-8 PM

I-65 Corridor: 7-10 PM

Sand Mountain: 9 PM-Midnight

Our primary concerns are heavy rain and damaging winds. Many locations will receive over one inch of rain Sunday with locally higher amounts possible. We can't completely rule out an isolated spin up tornado, but that threat appears low. This forecast is highly dependent on how many breaks in the clouds we see and how much rain we receive Sunday morning. If we see more sunshine and less rain early Sunday, then we could become more unstable, allowing the severe risk to increase from our current forecast. Continue to monitor Sunday's forecast closely and stay weather aware throughout the day.