Strong to severe storms tonight, heavy rain and flash flooding likely

Strong to severe storms remain possible this evening across North Alabama as a potent cold front sweeps through the region. The severe weather window opens as early as 6 PM tonight. Data sources continue to indicate additional storms developing ahead of the main line of storms. Should these initial storms materialize, they will be cellular, increasing their tornado potential. Most of them will move towards middle Tennessee, but we will need to watch them closely.

The main show for severe weather remains along a line of storms that arrives later tonight. Here are the earliest arrival times for this line of strong to severe storms to arrive in your location.

Shoals: 8 PM - 10 PM

I-65 Corridor: 10 PM - 12 AM

Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 2 AM

The best chance to see severe weather will be for areas in northwest Alabama and along the Alabama-Tennessee border. That's where a Level 2 out of 5 risk is posted. Everyone else (Huntsville, Sand Mountain) is under a Level 1 risk. Damaging straight line winds and brief isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The main concern is still heavy rain. A Flash Flood WATCH is in effect from 6 PM tonight to noon Monday for everyone except Marshall and DeKalb Counties. We expect an additional 1"-2" of rain tonight lasting through Monday morning. Given how saturated the ground is from Friday's rain, runoff from heavy rain tonight could cause flash flooding. Rises in creeks and streams are also likely. The severe threat ends by 3 AM, but rain will linger for the Monday morning commute.

