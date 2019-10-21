Strong to severe storms possible today

A quick moving line of thunderstorms will move through North Alabama Monday. Though the severe threat is low, it is not zero. By far the biggest concern is damaging straight-line winds. However there is also a very low chance of a quick spin-up tornado closer to the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

The severe threat will remain through this afternoon and quickly wind down by the early evening. Lingering showers are possible through late tonight. Expect mostly clear skies by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Dry conditions remain in place Tuesday through Thursday with increasing rain chances by Friday. There is still quite a bit of differences in model data for Friday-Sunday. Some data holds the rain off to our south all day Friday with widespread rain moving in Saturday. Other forecast models bring the rain in by Friday afternoon and clear things out faster through this weekend. This is something the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.