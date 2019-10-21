Clear

Strong to severe storms possible today

A line of thunderstorms will move into North Alabama by late morning and into this afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms could produce damaging straight-line winds.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A quick moving line of thunderstorms will move through North Alabama Monday.  Though the severe threat is low, it is not zero.  By far the biggest concern is damaging straight-line winds.  However there is also a very low chance of a quick spin-up tornado closer to the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

The severe threat will remain through this afternoon and quickly wind down by the early evening.  Lingering showers are possible through late tonight.  Expect mostly clear skies by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Dry conditions remain in place Tuesday through Thursday with increasing rain chances by Friday.  There is still quite a bit of differences in model data for Friday-Sunday.  Some data holds the rain off to our south all day Friday with widespread rain moving in Saturday.  Other forecast models bring the rain in by Friday afternoon and clear things out faster through this weekend.  This is something the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events