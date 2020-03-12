Strong to severe storms possible overnight

Some spotty showers are dotting the map across North Alabama this morning and will continue to do so over the next few hours. We'll get a break in the showers for most of the afternoon, but our attention will shift north where a cold front draped across Kentucky down into Tennessee and Arkansas will set the stage for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the pre dawn hours of Friday morning.

The greatest threat for severe weather is off to our north across Kentucky and Tennessee. However, a few isolated severe storms are still possible here at home late tonight and early Friday morning. The primary concerns will be heavy rain and damaging winds. This line of storms will be arriving late tonight while most of you are sleeping. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up in the event warnings are issued for your locations. Be sure to download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather app to get the latest watches and warnings wherever you are. The severe threat ends by sunrise Friday morning with even more lingering showers through the rest of the day.

While the severe weather threat ends Friday morning, the rain chances just won't go away. The very active pattern continues well into the next seven days and even beyond according to some long range models. The most widespread rainfall in the week ahead is shaping up to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The good news is not every day will have washout rains, but instead primarily just hit and miss showers. This should limit our flooding concerns, but a few rises in smaller creeks and rivers is possible. Rainfall totals through next Thursday should range between one and two inches with locally higher amounts possible near the Tennessee state line.