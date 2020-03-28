Strong to severe storms possible late tonight

We continue to monitor the potential for strong to severe storms late tonight and early Sunday morning across North Alabama. Much of the day today will be dry outside of a small chance for a pop up shower or storm this afternoon. Later tonight, a cold front will be approaching our area from the west with a line of storms. Some of these storms will be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled, but that threat is low.

Here is the earliest arrival times for potential severe storms where you are later tonight.

Shoals: 10 PM - 1 AM

I-65 Corridor (Huntsville, Athens, Decatur): 12 AM - 2 AM

Sand Mountain: 1 AM - 3 AM

The severe weather threat will come to an end before sunrise Sunday morning. Since this is an overnight event, it is extremely important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up. Have at least two ways to get those warnings tonight (weather radio, WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App on your phone, etc.). Stay weather aware tonight and stay with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the evening.

Expect lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday, with highs only in the low 70s. Another round of showers and storms arrive Monday night into Tuesday. That will give way to a stretch of sunshine and cooler temperatures later on next week.