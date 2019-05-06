Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Tuesday and (for the most part) Wednesday will be the last "nice" days that we have for quite some time. Not only does the rain return Thursday, the threat for rain and storms continues through at least the weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday, with gusty wind as the main threat at this point. In total, 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible over the next 7 days, so we may need to monitor a flooding threat as well, especially later in the forecast period.

In the meantime, enjoy the warmth and sun on Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and aside from some patchy morning fog, the day will be mostly sunny. Even Wednesday will be decent with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon.