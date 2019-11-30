Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening

The second half of your long Thanksgiving weekend will be an active weather day across north Alabama. A cold front off to our west right now will approach the region throughout the day today. Scattered showers are possible this morning and through the early afternoon ahead of the front. As the front approaches north Alabama, a line of strong to potentially severe storms will also develop. Areas along and west of I-65 are outlined in a risk for severe storms later this afternoon and evening. Areas including Athens, Moulton, Florence, Muscle Shoals, and Russellville are under an isolated severe risk, while parts of the Shoals closer to the Mississippi state line (Cherokee, Red Bay, Waterloo) are under a more increased scattered risk for severe storms.

The primary concern above all else today and tonight will be heavy rainfall. However, damaging wind gusts are also a concern for areas west of I-65 as well. There is also just enough spin in the atmosphere for there to be a risk for a brief tornado today and tonight, but that risk is still quite low. Storms should arrive in the Shoals between 5 and 7 PM, then approach the I-65 corridor between 7 and 9 PM, before arriving in Sand Mountain in a weakening state around 9 to 11 PM tonight. If you are traveling to the Iron Bowl today the game itself will be just fine as will your drive to the game. However, thunderstorms will be in progress across north Alabama this evening as you drive back from the game tonight. Please you extra caution if you are traveling this evening.

This will not be a widespread severe weather outbreak by any means, nor is this the type of event where you need to cancel your plans for the day. However, be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and stay tuned to WAAY 31 for updates on air and online throughout the day. Now is a good time to download our WAAY 31 Storm Tracker weather app. You can track live radar as well as get the latest warnings for wherever you are.