Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to cross over into northwest Alabama later this evening. The better ingredients for severe weather remain to our northwest in Tennessee and Kentucky. However, isolated strong to severe storms still remain possible in our areas mainly west of I-65.

Here's the latest timing for tonight's storms

Shoals: 8 PM - 11 PM

I-65: 10 PM - 1 AM

Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 3 AM

It will still be a close call for Big Game Friday Night in northwest Alabama. If this timing holds, lightning delays are very possible for games in the Shoals. The threat for lightning delays is less for games along and east of I-65 as most games should be over by the time storms arrive. Obviously, this could change depending on how fast or slow the front moves in. Bottom line, stay weather aware if you're heading to any games or have any other plans this evening!

The front moves through the entire region late tonight, ending our rain chances and ushering in crisp Fall air for the weekend. Despite tons of sunshine, highs only reach the upper 60s Saturday! A persistent northwest breeze will add another chill to the air too. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s Sunday morning. Some higher ridge tops could even touch the upper 30s for the first time this season! Sunshine sticks around through the middle of next week with temperatures climbing back to the mid 70s.