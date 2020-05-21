Strong to severe storms possible Friday

For the most part, Thursday brought us pleasant weather. That changes Friday. We are currently monitoring a cluster of storms moving out of Mississippi heading toward North Alabama during the early morning hours. The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center places almost all of North Alabama under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 risk level) Friday. This means severe storms will be isolated if they develop.

Before those storms arrive, we can see a few showers and storms overnight, but the strongest storms hold off until the mid to late morning. Temperatures drop into the lower 60s for lows tonight. We'll be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. Those storms come into the area from the west and continue to mainly track west to east. They'll be in the Shoals in time to wrap up the morning commute, reaching the I-65 corridor by late morning and lasting through the lunch hour as they push eastward toward Sand Mountain. Some data sources keep most of the storm activity farther north up into Tennessee, but we'll be monitoring them closely regardless.

The strongest storms Friday will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail, but the main threat will be gusty wind, small hail, lightning, and heavy rain. Once the more organized activity shifts out of the area by mid to late afternoon, it will still be possible to see a handful of pop up storms before we lose the daytime heating.

Now on to the holiday weekend. We'll be back to what's typical for this time of year: mainly afternoon pop up storms and warm (almost hot) days. That's a trend that holds all the way through Memorial Day into next week. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s, meaning great lake or pool weather. Just keep your StormTracker Radar App on standby in the event any storms threaten your area.