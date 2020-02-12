Strong to severe storms expected this evening

A line of strong to severe storms will track west to east across the region, bringing the threat for flash flooding, damaging wind, and even an embedded tornado risk. Overall, the storms should be entering the Shoals between 4 and 6, reaching the I-65 corridor (HSV, Athens, Decatur) between 6 and 8, then northeast Alabama before midnight.

Wind ahead of this line of storms is expected to increase, gusting over 30 mph in some spots. This can cause power outages and tree damage, even outside of thunderstorms. With another one to two inches of rain expected overnight, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through 6 AM Thursday. Saturated ground will flood quickly with any additional rainfall. The severe threat greatly diminishes before sunrise Thursday as a cold front passes.

While Thursday won't be quite as wet, a handful of lingering showers will still be possible around daybreak farther east. Clouds hang tough and temperatures drop through the day behind a strong cold front. We'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s, falling to the lower 40s by lunchtime and then the mid 30s by sunset. Friday is even colder, with morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the lower 40s. However, the sunshine is back and lasts through Saturday, making for a pleasant day and allowing us at least a couple of days to dry out.