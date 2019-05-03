Strong to severe storms expected Saturday

After a mainly quiet Friday, Saturday will prove to be much more active, complete with the potential for strong to severe storms. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the most likely impacts, especially with the round of storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Most of tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky. As early as 5 to 7 AM Saturday, a cluster of rain and storms will be tracking into the Valley from the southwest. This first round can bring gusty wind and small hail, in addition to heavy rain. There will likely be a few breaks in the action during the day, mainly around midday. The second round of storms, bringing the severe threat, arrives after 5 PM in the Shoals and tracks in through the evening. By midnight, the rain and storms will taper. An isolated shower is possible still Sunday morning, but the second half of the day will bring improving conditions.

Sun continues Monday, then showers and storms gradually return to the forecast. Expect widespread rain again by the end of next week. Some data sources show a front stalling right across the Tennessee Valley, keeping rain in the area through Mother's Day weekend. We'll be watching this closely, in addition to the impacts the rain can have on holiday plans.