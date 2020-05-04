Strong to severe storms set to brush North Alabama Monday evening

After a busy Sunday evening with severe storms racing across northeast Alabama, we'll face the threat for severe storms again later Monday evening. There's the chance for storms popping up earlier, but the "main event" looks to be associated with a complex of thunderstorms currently tracking out of southeast Missouri into western Tennessee. If their current track and intensity holds, they stand the chance to brush northeast Alabama before midnight tonight.

Like Sunday, the damaging wind threat will be the main concern. Within the strongest storms, we can see gusts between 60 and 70 mph. A threat for damaging hail exists as well, in addition to a low threat for a tornado. Storms wane after midnight, so we'll start Tuesday fairly quiet. Temperatures stay mild, only dropping into the mid 60s. A cold front will pass Tuesday afternoon, bringing the chance for another couple of strong storms for our eastern counties.

In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs Wednesday will be running about 10 degrees below average - only hitting the upper 60s. It's similarly cool Thursday, even more so Friday. Another cold front brings another round of rain and some storms Friday, but it will be gone in time for the weekend. While that's good news if you want sunshine, the warmth won't be back. Highs Saturday are forecast to be in the lower 60s!