Strong to severe storms before sunrise Thursday

The threat for severe weather is with us late tonight and early Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Model forecasts indicate the potential for a line or cluster of strong storms to enter north Alabama just after midnight, moving southeast and exiting Sand Mountain around sunrise. Damaging wind with gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Fortunately, the bulk of the storms will be gone by the morning commute.

The remainder of Thursday features isolated to scattered storms through the afternoon, followed by a nearly dry day Friday. Temperatures are on the increase through the weekend with highs consistently in the lower 90s until next Monday. Showers and storms reenter the forecast to start the next work week.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
