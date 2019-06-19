Model forecasts indicate the potential for a line or cluster of strong storms to enter north Alabama just after midnight, moving southeast and exiting Sand Mountain around sunrise. Damaging wind with gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Fortunately, the bulk of the storms will be gone by the morning commute.
The remainder of Thursday features isolated to scattered storms through the afternoon, followed by a nearly dry day Friday. Temperatures are on the increase through the weekend with highs consistently in the lower 90s until next Monday. Showers and storms reenter the forecast to start the next work week.
Related Content
- Strong to severe storms before sunrise Thursday
- Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
- Showers Monday, strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday
- Another round of strong to severe storms
- Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
- Quiet Wednesday, strong storms possible Thursday
- Thursday Afternoon Storms, Then Strong Storms Possible Friday
- Damaging wind threat with severe storms Thursday
- Warm Wednesday, strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday
- Strong To Low End Severe Storms To Finish Off 2018.