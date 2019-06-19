Strong to severe storms before sunrise Thursday

Model forecasts indicate the potential for a line or cluster of strong storms to enter north Alabama just after midnight, moving southeast and exiting Sand Mountain around sunrise. Damaging wind with gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Fortunately, the bulk of the storms will be gone by the morning commute.

The remainder of Thursday features isolated to scattered storms through the afternoon, followed by a nearly dry day Friday. Temperatures are on the increase through the weekend with highs consistently in the lower 90s until next Monday. Showers and storms reenter the forecast to start the next work week.