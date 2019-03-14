Damaging wind threat with severe storms Thursday

A wind advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm Thursday evening for the WAAY-31 coverage area. Some gusts to 40 mph will be possible. These gusty winds are independent of any thunderstorms that may form. The strongest thunderstorms could produce gusts to 60 mph+.

The mild start Thursday morning will transition to afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for the Tennessee Valley, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this date.

The other major headline for today will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. The severe window will be early afternoon through this evening for the WAAY-31 coverage area. The most widespread concern with any thunderstorm will be damaging winds but a quick spin-up tornado remains possible. Strong thunderstorms may even produce some damaging hail.

Expect rapid clearing behind the cold front with periods of mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon. You will notice a major drop in temperatures with afternoon highs remaining in the 50s Friday through this weekend. There is even a concern for patchy frost Sunday morning. Plan on protecting sensitive plants Saturday night.