A wind advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm Thursday evening for the WAAY-31 coverage area. Some gusts to 40 mph will be possible. These gusty winds are independent of any thunderstorms that may form. The strongest thunderstorms could produce gusts to 60 mph+.
The mild start Thursday morning will transition to afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for the Tennessee Valley, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this date.
The other major headline for today will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. The severe window will be early afternoon through this evening for the WAAY-31 coverage area. The most widespread concern with any thunderstorm will be damaging winds but a quick spin-up tornado remains possible. Strong thunderstorms may even produce some damaging hail.
Expect rapid clearing behind the cold front with periods of mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon. You will notice a major drop in temperatures with afternoon highs remaining in the 50s Friday through this weekend. There is even a concern for patchy frost Sunday morning. Plan on protecting sensitive plants Saturday night.
Related Content
- Damaging wind threat with severe storms Thursday
- Storms to bring damaging winds Thursday morning
- Dangerous severe storms bring risk for tornadoes & damaging wind tonight
- Severe storms damage several homes, structures in Jackson County
- An ongoing severe threat
- Severe threat heightens today
- STORM UPDATE: Decatur says 70-80 homes damaged by winds
- Decatur home on Somerville Road experiences severe storm damage
- Clements High School bleachers severely damaged in storm
- Damaging Storm Threat Choking For Much Of The Valley