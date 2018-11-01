Strong storms tracking into the Tennessee Valley Thursday morning

SEVERE THREAT:

Strong storms have been tracking toward the Tennessee Valley all night long. The arrival time in the Shoals will be near 6 AM, pushing eastward and reaching the I-65 corridor between 8 and 9 AM. Sand Mountain should see rain by 10 AM. We are still monitoring the risk for damaging wind and heavy rain over a short period of time. These storms already have a history of producing damaging wind to our southwest, and they will be capable of doing the same in the Valley.

Wind: Gusting between 55 and 65 mph, with breezy conditions persisting once the storms pass

Rain: A quick 1 to 2 inches will be possible, creating low visibility and hazardous road conditions

Tornadoes: A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with the stronger storms

Once the rain tapers significantly with the passage of the morning storms, the afternoon will still hold scattered showers and the occasional rumble of thunder. Temperatures remain mild today before the cold front comes through this evening. Expect highs in the upper 60s, dropping to the upper 40s through the overnight hours. Friday will be much cooler, with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 50s.