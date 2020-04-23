Strong storms this evening, increasing sunshine Friday

We can still see lingering showers, but there won't be a continued risk for damaging wind and locally heavy rain. Temperatures dip into the mid 50s by early Friday morning, then we'll be warming to the low to mid 70s with some afternoon sunshine.

Although Friday is mainly quiet, it doesn't stay that way. Showers and storms return late Friday night and persist through at least the first half of Saturday. They'll be scattered, tapering to only a few leftover showers by Saturday afternoon. In regard to the strength of any storms that develop, the outlined risk for severe weather is centered much farther to our west for the time being. Rainfall totals likely range between a quarter and half an inch.

Temperatures are cooler for the weekend with highs in the 60s, which is how we start the next week, too. It's warmer again Tuesday when we return to the mid 70s, then our next chance for rain and storms is in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday.