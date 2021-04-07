The severe threat returns late tonight

The severe threat is higher farther west as storms will be weakening on their approach to the area. Regardless, strong storms with gusty or potentially damaging wind will still be possible, especially in our western counties. This round of storms looks to bring about an inch of rain with the higher totals also concentrated west of I-65.

Once the rain tapers by lunchtime on Thursday from west to east, the rest of the day will be warm and partly cloudy. Highs still reach the upper 70s. Our next round of rain and the chance for storms arrives early Saturday morning. During the day and most of the night, Friday is relatively quiet. There are still some discrepancies among data sources with the timing and intensity of this next round, but most tend to agree on a wet Saturday morning. Saturday's rain and storms look to bring as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain, so flooding will be a threat worth monitoring.

Rain moves out by Saturday night and we'll be left with a pleasant end to the weekend. Sunday is sunny with a high in the lower 70s. We'll tsay mainly dry through at least Tuesday with rain creeping back into the forecast around mid-week.