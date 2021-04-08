Strong storms return Friday night

Most data sources show a fairly quiet Friday with only a few showers and storms. The main event and risk for severe weather arrives after sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) to include areas just to our southwest Friday night/Saturday morning. Most of North Alabama is split between the Marginal (1 out of 5) and Slight Risk (2 out of 5) areas.

A line of strong to severe storms will be tracking across North Alabama very early Saturday morning. What's still to be determined is what exactly will precede this line. It looks likely that we'll at least have a couple of clusters of storms roll through before the main line. These storms can be strong to severe too. The main concerns will be damaging straight line wind and heavy rain, but tornadoes embedded within the line of storms will be possible too. Flooding can become a concern, especially within the more intense storms. Most rain totals will range between 1.5 and 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts expected.

The storms move out by Saturday afternoon and we'll be left with a quiet and cooler end to the weekend in the wake of a cold front. Highs on Sunday climb to the lower 70s and we'll have tons of sunshine that carries over into the start of the work week.