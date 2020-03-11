Strong storms possible west of I-65 this afternoon

The active weather pattern continues across North Alabama today, with the chance to see a few stronger thunderstorms later on this afternoon. Later this afternoon, we will closely monitor a cluster of thunderstorms currently across Arkansas race southeastward into the deep south. Data continues to keep the bulk of this storm system off to our southwest across central Mississippi and Alabama. However, a few storms could clip our far western communities out in the Shoals. For that reason, a Scattered risk of severe storms just clips Franklin County this afternoon, while an isolated risk extends northeast across parts of Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties. The primary concerns this afternoon will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Outside of the storm threat, most other locations will see spotty showers throughout the day. Rainfall totals will remain under a quarter inch.

The active pattern continues into Thursday, when a cold front brings another risk of severe storms centered to our north Thursday evening. The greater risk for severe weather Thursday will be across Tennessee and Kentucky. However, as the cold front progresses southward during the late evening hours Thursday, a few storms could still be on the strong to severe side. As is the case for Wednesday, Thursday's primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This is shaping up to be a nighttime event, arriving in North Alabama after 10 PM Thursday night and into the overnight hours Friday morning. With this in mind, please be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings as the severe weather threat increases while most of us are sleeping.

Once the severe weather threat comes to an end early Friday morning, the rain chances will stick around. We are in a very active pattern that will continue to bring several waves of rain this weekend and into next week. While none of the days look to be washouts, there will be pesky off and on showers that will cause a nuisance as you're out and about through next week. Rainfall totals for the next seven days will be around two to three inches, with higher totals closer to the Alabama-Tennessee line. Since this rain will be spread out over an extended period of time and with the several dry days we had last week, we are not anticipating any flooding issues. Some creeks and rivers could rise next week, but no widespread flooding is expected.