Strong storms possible through early Wednesday

A strong system approaching North Alabama is bringing heavy rain, embedded storms, and even the potential for severe weather through Wednesday morning. Damaging straight-line wind is the main concern with any severe storms, but a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. The risk of severe weather is centered much farther to the west, across the mid and lower Mississippi River Valley, but it's a threat worth monitoring in the Tennessee Valley as well.

Scattered showers and a stray storm are replaced by a broken line of rain and storms entering the Shoals between midnight and 2 AM. This line tracks eastward, arriving along the I-65 corridor between 2 AM and 4 AM. Storms make it to Sand Mountain after 4 AM, but most data sources indicate at least some weakening as the night progresses. Still, the terrain influence of northeast Alabama can play a role in re-strengthening those storms, so we'll be monitoring accordingly.

Once the cold front and it's associated rain and storms exit the area by mid-morning, Wednesday will be quiet and mild. Temperatures slowly drop through the afternoon from the 60s to 50s, but we should see some sunshine breaking through during the second half of the day. Thanksgiving Day is cool and dry with similar weather in store for Friday. We won't have the same luck Saturday as our next system arrives, but travel weather will be good Sunday if you can wait until the end of the weekend.