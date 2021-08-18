Strong storms possible this evening, more storms Thursday

Clusters of showers and storms continue to move closer to North Alabama and will persist through the evening hours. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy rain, lots of lightning, and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Storms will likely persist past sunset tonight, but they will weaken and become less widespread. Stay with WAAY 31 throughout the evening as we track these storms.

Spotty showers and storms may linger overnight but severe weather is not expected. Storm chances remain high for the entire day Thursday before coverage begins to drop Friday and into the weekend. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches will be possible over the next five days, with the highest amounts expected west of I-65. Much of this rain falls today and Thursday. By the weekend, we return to the more typical summertime storm chances each afternoon peaking at 20-30%. As rain chances go down, temperatures go up. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s next week.