Strong storms possible this afternoon

All is quiet across North Alabama to get your Thursday started, but that will be changing through the rest of the afternoon and evening. A frontal boundary remains stalled out very close to the area today, serving as the focus for widespread showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon. All of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and into the evening. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning are all possible as early as lunchtime and continuing past sunset. The main area to watch for stronger storms will be east of I-65 today, but everyone still has the chance to see storms. Please keep this in mind for kids that are returning home from school this afternoon. If you are attending any of the high school football games across North Alabama this evening, prepare for lightning delays and know where to take cover should the game be delayed.

Showers and storms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours, but the severe threat should diminish past sunset. Expect several waves of showers and thunderstorms continuing overnight tonight and much of Friday as well. In addition to the threat for strong to severe storms, heavy rain and flooding will also become a concern Friday. Some locations could see over one inch of rain over the next 36 hours with locally higher amounts closer to two inches possible. Rain chances become more isolated by Sunday.