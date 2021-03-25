Strong storms possible again this weekend

After a busy day in the state of Alabama Thursday, we'll be much quieter for Friday. The sun is back and temperatures will make it to the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. While the calm weather is much appreciated, it doesn't last.

Our next chance at strong storms comes Friday night and continues through Saturday. Main threats will be damaging wind and hail and even more rain. At this point in time, the risk for severe weather does not look as significant this weekend, but the northwestern part of the area is included in a risk for scattered severe storms.

For what it's worth, once we get through the weekend storms we'll get a stretch of quiet weather that lasts all the way until the end of next week.