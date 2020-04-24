Strong storms possible again Saturday

Tonight, clouds thicken as the next storm system heads our way. After midnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms ease in from the west. These storms likely won't be severe, but they can produce gusty wind an small hail. Scattered showers and storms linger through the morning before tapering by lunchtime.

The chance for stronger storms starts around midday and lasts through the afternoon. We stand the chance at keeping a good bit of cloud cover. Like Thursday, if the cooler air wins out, the severe threat will be lower. Regardless, it'll be breezy with a mainly south wind gusting up to 30 mph at times. If any storms are able to reach severe limits, damaging wind and hail would be the main threats. A tornado isn't impossible, but that's definitely a lower risk than the wind threat. At this time, strong storms look most likely for our northeastern counties, between the hours of 1 PM and 4 PM.

Temperatures are cooler Sunday and we keep the chance for a stray shower. Highs reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. It'll be dry Monday and for the most part, Tuesday. Rain and storms reenter the forecast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.