Strong storms possible Wednesday night as an active weather pattern takes over

Today is the last completely dry day for a while. With mostly sunny skies and a warm southerly breeze, many spots reached 80 this afternoon. We stay quiet overnight with clouds on the increase and mild temperatures in the mid 50s.

Most of the daytime hours on Wednesday will be quiet. Even with a mix of sun and clouds, highs make a run for 80 once again. We can't completely rule out a stray shower during the afternoon, but most will remain dry. The main show will be late tomorrow night and early Thursday. A line of strong to severe storms will be approaching North Alabama from the west. We expect the line to weaken some as it moves into our area. Having said that, heavy rain and gusty winds will still be possible. For that reason, an Isolated risk (Level 1 out of 5) has been posted for most of our area, with a Scattered risk (Level 2 out of 5) just to our west across Mississippi.

The main severe weather potential will be between 9 PM and 3 AM based on latest trends.

Here's future radar for 10 PM Wednesday night.

Here's Midnight as the line of storms begin to weaken while still producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

This will likely evolve into more of a heavy rain and flooding threat as the night wears on. Additional showers and storms may develop behind the main line of storms overnight, potentially causing continued flooding problems for the Thursday morning drive. Here's future radar at 4 AM Thursday morning.

We should dry out for the second half of Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. However, the cold front responsible for tomorrow night's storms will still be nearby. Rain chances linger through Saturday. While no day is a washout, heavy rain will be possible at times, especially Saturday. Up to two inches of rain is expected through Saturday with locally higher amounts possible.