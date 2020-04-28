Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Overnight, a line of thunderstorms will be approaching North Alabama from the west, but they'll likely all but collapse by the time they reach the Shoals. However, by the time we hit midday Wednesday, those showers look to restrengthen into thunderstorms as they continue their track eastward toward Georgia.

Tonight, lows dip into the lower 60s. Clouds thicken and the chance for showers increases after midnight. There's the slightest chance for a thunderstorm in the Shoals, but any storms should be non-severe. Showers increase in coverage after sunrise Wednesday as thunderstorms develop by lunchtime along the corridor. As the track eastward, we can see a couple produce some gusty or even damaging wind by the time they reach Sand Mountain in the afternoon. Expect locally heavy rain a frequent lightning with any storms that develop. Storms then exit into Georgia by the evening and we'll only see an isolated shower overnight into Thursday. In total, we'll pick up about an inch of rain.

It's quite a bit cooler for the next couple of days. Highs Wednesday don't make it much past the 70 degree mark, then Thursday we won't break out of the mid 60s. There's a quick warm up in store for the weekend though. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. Our next chance for rain isn't until Monday and Tuesday.