Strong storms possible Thursday

Tonight, we'll have a few lingering showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder, but most spots see activity diminish with the loss of daytime heating. For Thursday, showers and storms redevelop through the afternoon and persist overnight into early Friday morning. Some of those storms can even be strong to severe, producing gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. The strongest storms can produce damaging wind.

By the weekend, storms will be more isolated. Without the cooling effects of an afternoon storm, temperatures should be hotter across the board. Hitting 90° is still in the cards for Saturday in Huntsville and as we've said before...it would be the first time this year at KHSV. Next week, the path of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal may have an impact on our weather in North Alabama. An increase in humidity and a brush with Cristobal's old center of low pressure can enhance out rain chances through the middle of the week.