Strong storms possible Sunday evening

Most of North Alabama has seen an extended break from the heavy rain today. In fact, a few peeks of sunshine have helped us climb well into the mid 70s this afternoon. The warm front responsible for Friday's rain lifted north today, meaning the heaviest rain stays north tonight. However, we are well entrenched into the warm sector, with dew points in the 60s actually making it feel a bit muggy. With plenty of moisture in place, some scattered showers can't be ruled out through the evening hours. Expect much of the same for most of Sunday, with some peeks of sunshine, scattered showers, and highs in the mid 70s.

By tomorrow evening, a cold front to our northwest will slide southeast towards North Alabama. Along the front, a line of showers and storms will develop, perhaps producing a few strong to severe storms. The northwestern half of our area is under an Isolated risk for severe storms Sunday night (Level 1 out of 5). The lack of instability to work with will limit coverage of severe storms. However, there is plenty of wind energy in place to produce gusty winds and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. The best window for any stronger storms looks to be 7 PM Sunday to 2 AM Monday. All in all, it's a low end threat, but something to keep an eye on. The bigger concern will once again be heavy rain. Rain behind the front will continue through Monday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible. More rises in waterways are expected and some localized flash flooding will be possible too. Another round of rain on Tuesday could continue to aggravate flooding concerns as well.