Clear

Strong storms possible Monday, big cool down later this week

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain Monday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 5:31 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Drier air moving in from the southwest has kept shower coverage much lower than anticipated for your Sunday. That has allowed temperatures to warm into the low 80s this afternoon. We'll stay dry for the rest of your Sunday night. Winds out of the southwest will keep things a bit humid and mild overnight, with lows only falling into the mid 60s. By Monday morning, a potent cold front will be approaching North Alabama from our west. As this front moves closer to the area, showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase. While a few spotty showers are possible Monday morning, coverage looks to be the most widespread Monday afternoon and evening. There is just enough instability present for some storms to be strong to marginally severe Monday afternoon. For that reason, a large portion of North Alabama has been placed under an Isolated risk for severe storms Monday. We are not anticipating widespread severe weather, but some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could briefly turn severe. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

The cold front responsible for Monday's showers and storms will take some time moving through the area. Lingering showers remain possible Monday evening and into the first part of Tuesday before we should be completely dry by Tuesday evening. However, the big story line will be the much cooler temperatures left behind by the passing cold front. After reaching 80 degrees Monday, most spots will be stuck in the 60s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover clears out Wednesday, giving way to a quiet, pleasant, but chilly forecast well into next weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through despite the abundant sunshine while overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s! For reference, that is about 10 degrees below our average high of 80 degrees and low of 56 degrees for late September and early October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134231

Reported Deaths: 2357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19676351
Mobile13373292
Montgomery8834184
Tuscaloosa8621118
Madison788178
Shelby597849
Lee589760
Baldwin547750
Marshall394343
Calhoun351544
Etowah349045
Morgan329228
Houston290321
Elmore266748
DeKalb241621
St. Clair232235
Walker231684
Talladega216629
Limestone210120
Cullman189920
Dallas179026
Franklin177129
Autauga176425
Russell17603
Lauderdale171333
Colbert164626
Blount161115
Escambia160824
Chilton158530
Jackson157511
Covington140127
Dale138644
Coffee13486
Pike119810
Chambers116442
Tallapoosa116085
Clarke109116
Marion96429
Butler91239
Barbour8827
Winston74412
Marengo72020
Pickens66214
Bibb65410
Lowndes65327
Randolph64713
Hale63528
Geneva6254
Lawrence62023
Cherokee60813
Bullock60414
Monroe5898
Clay5858
Washington55713
Perry5416
Crenshaw53732
Conecuh53511
Wilcox53111
Henry5055
Macon48018
Fayette4578
Sumter43819
Cleburne3805
Lamar3672
Choctaw34712
Greene30315
Coosa1713
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 190891

Reported Deaths: 2374
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30755458
Davidson26474306
Hamilton944394
Knox937879
Rutherford929389
Williamson525236
Sumner481998
Wilson347645
Putnam331540
Montgomery307044
Unassigned29495
Bradley293417
Out of TN289627
Madison287764
Sevier262315
Blount251624
Maury236124
Washington229736
Robertson221035
Sullivan216433
Hamblen191426
Tipton181819
Gibson165823
Trousdale16577
Hardeman157026
Wayne14975
Dyer137014
Bedford134517
Dickson125715
Coffee123613
Cumberland120118
Weakley118919
Fayette118819
Henderson118124
Anderson117913
Loudon11726
Obion117110
Carter116828
Greene115644
Jefferson111914
McMinn111925
Warren10617
Macon105521
Lawrence104313
Monroe103618
Hardin103016
Lauderdale98316
Franklin9699
Haywood96921
Lake9192
Roane8954
Carroll88920
McNairy88318
Bledsoe8544
White8379
Rhea83412
Hawkins81218
Cheatham80710
Marshall7565
Cocke7469
Overton7456
Smith72311
Johnson7112
Chester63210
Henry6259
Lincoln6191
Giles60717
Hickman5858
DeKalb56614
Crockett53819
Marion5298
Decatur5207
Fentress5053
Campbell4464
Claiborne4425
Polk38810
Grainger3763
Union3591
Benton3369
Jackson3265
Morgan3173
Grundy2915
Cannon2860
Unicoi2861
Humphreys2513
Sequatchie2332
Clay2265
Meigs2263
Houston2203
Scott2142
Stewart2042
Lewis2011
Moore1751
Van Buren1660
Perry1500
Pickett1162
Hancock1063

Most Popular Stories

Community Events