Strong storms possible Monday, big cool down later this week

Drier air moving in from the southwest has kept shower coverage much lower than anticipated for your Sunday. That has allowed temperatures to warm into the low 80s this afternoon. We'll stay dry for the rest of your Sunday night. Winds out of the southwest will keep things a bit humid and mild overnight, with lows only falling into the mid 60s. By Monday morning, a potent cold front will be approaching North Alabama from our west. As this front moves closer to the area, showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase. While a few spotty showers are possible Monday morning, coverage looks to be the most widespread Monday afternoon and evening. There is just enough instability present for some storms to be strong to marginally severe Monday afternoon. For that reason, a large portion of North Alabama has been placed under an Isolated risk for severe storms Monday. We are not anticipating widespread severe weather, but some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could briefly turn severe. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

The cold front responsible for Monday's showers and storms will take some time moving through the area. Lingering showers remain possible Monday evening and into the first part of Tuesday before we should be completely dry by Tuesday evening. However, the big story line will be the much cooler temperatures left behind by the passing cold front. After reaching 80 degrees Monday, most spots will be stuck in the 60s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover clears out Wednesday, giving way to a quiet, pleasant, but chilly forecast well into next weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through despite the abundant sunshine while overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s! For reference, that is about 10 degrees below our average high of 80 degrees and low of 56 degrees for late September and early October.