Strong storms possible Monday

There's quite a bit of change taking place across north Alabama this weekend. We'll experience some tropical influence from Nestor Saturday, dry conditions Sunday, then a cold front and the chance for severe storms Monday.

In regard to Nestor, the tropical storm will stay far to our southeast. However, we'll see a few scattered showers from the outer rain bands across our area, mainly in our eastern counties. Cloud cover keeps temperatures from warming past 70 degrees in the afternoon. By Sunday, the remnants of Nestor pull eastward and we'll see quiet, warmer, dry weather to end the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s Sunday.

Of course, there's more to talk about for Monday. The next cold front will bring the chance for strong to severe storms along its leading edge. Damaging wind looks to be the main threat right now, in addition to some much needed rainfall. The best news for Monday is that the front IS slow moving, meaning we'll get the chance at a steady, soaking rain across the region. It's dry and breezy by Tuesday in the wake of the front.