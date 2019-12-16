Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch

Strong storms expected this evening

The threat for strong to severe storms will pick up right around sunset this evening as a line of storms moves east across North Alabama.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Storms will be arriving in the Shoals between 4PM and 6PM.  Areas near I-65 storm arrival time may be closer to 7PM.  Any lingering rain and storms make their way to Sand Mountain between 8PM and 10PM.

The biggest concern for today is damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain (flash flooding) and the chance for a brief tornado. Make sure you download the WAAY-31 Weather app. You will receive any warnings for your area the moment the NWS issues any alerts.

North Alabama is back to dry conditions Tuesday but it will much cooler with highs in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
