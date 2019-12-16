Strong storms expected this evening

Storms will be arriving in the Shoals between 4PM and 6PM. Areas near I-65 storm arrival time may be closer to 7PM. Any lingering rain and storms make their way to Sand Mountain between 8PM and 10PM.

The biggest concern for today is damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain (flash flooding) and the chance for a brief tornado. Make sure you download the WAAY-31 Weather app. You will receive any warnings for your area the moment the NWS issues any alerts.

North Alabama is back to dry conditions Tuesday but it will much cooler with highs in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.