Strong storms and summer heat

Saturday won't bring us a break from the storms.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Saturday won't bring us a break from the storms. Scattered storms are in the forecast again, with a risk for strong to severe storms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Valley in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

As with Friday's storms, damaging wind is the main threat associated with the storms today. As it's the weekend, it's important to watch the radar closely for any approaching lightning or dangerous wind gusts.

In addition to the storm threat, one of the larger concerns for the weekend will be the heat. Highs on Friday made it into the mid 90s with heat index values soaring into the lower triple digits due to the humidity. It won't be changing much for Saturday and Sunday. Forecast highs are back to the mid 90s and it will still be feeling like it's over 100 degrees. Storm chances are between 20% and 30% this weekend, increasing to 50% as a weak cold front approaches the Valley Monday. Drier days await us Wednesday through the end of next week.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

